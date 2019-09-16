Maurice Vaughn named News Football Player of the Week

Maurice Vaughn of WNY Maritime/Health Sciences has been selected as The Buffalo News Football Player of the Week for Week 2.

Vaughn helped his team improve to 2-0 by taking a 20-6 decision at Dunkirk. He rushed 12 times for 150 yards and a touchdown and made eight tackles on defense in a game played in wet, windy conditions.

The Buffalo News Player of the Week is selected off the list of that week’s Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports top performers.

The other Connolly Cup/ADPRO Week 2 top performers are Cameron Barmore (Clymer/Sherman/Panama), Connor Desiderio (Maryvale), Marqwan Fluitt (South Park), Logan Frank (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Jajon Frazer (Tonawanda), Jaden Heers (Newfane), Ryan Jafarijan (Chautauqua Lake), Zaire Leonard (Williamsville North), Vincent Lomeo (St. Joe’s), Jason Mansell (Lancaster), Adam Mietz (Akron), Jeremi’yha Presley (Lackawanna), Isaiah Simmons (West Seneca West) and Callum Wither (St.Joe’s).

Honor roll

• The Trench Trophy nominees for Week 2 are Joe Crimi (Kenmore East), Ryan Culhane (Clarence), Kevin Johnson (Starpoint), Tim Osborn (North Tonawanda), Jason Ploetz (Randolph), Lucas Rater (Clymer-Sherman-Panama) and Jason Walker (St. Joe’s).

These players are eligible for induction into the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame and will be considered for the top senior two-way lineman of the year during the trophy’s annual Hall of Fame induction banquet at the end of the season at the Lancaster Elks Lodge.

• The Jim Kelly Underclassmen of the Week are junior running back Devare Mathis of West Seneca East and sophomore linebacker Logan Ellis of Pioneer.

• Here are this week’s Character Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Cross Training Athletics and Intense Milk. The honorees, who are selected for setting positive examples in speech, conduct, love, faith and integrity of the game, are David Bass (Williamsville North), Logan Leeds (Akron), Michael DiCuriea (Albion), Sully Higgins (Cattaraugus-Little Valley), Lucas Rater (CSP), Ethan Westfield (Depew), Logan Frank (Ellicottville/Franklinville), Aaron Woltz (Iroquois), Nathan Neace (Medina), Andre Clause (Niagara-Wheatfield), Wyatt Adams (Randolph), Jarrett McKenna (Salamanca), Chandler Eggleston (Silver Creek), Nick Emmick (Springville), Woodrow Corker (Bishop Timon-St. Jude) and Jaden Yanerrelli (Tonawanda).