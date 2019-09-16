Buffalo, Ken-Ton feud over football game

The cancellation of a high school football game has turned into a rather unusual public spat.

Not between the players or coaches – but between two of the region’s largest school districts.

The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District was trying to reschedule the game that was canceled Friday between Kenmore West and McKinley high schools.

Not so fast, said administrators from the Buffalo Public Schools.

The city school district released a statement on Monday through spokeswoman Elena Cala that it never received details on why Ken-Ton canceled Friday’s game and said that the “irresponsible lack of communication and transparency by Kenmore is troubling.”

And, by the way, Buffalo officials said, the game should be considered a forfeit on the part of Ken-Ton, so there’s no need for a makeup.

Officials at Ken-Ton, meanwhile, were scratching their heads over Buffalo’s reaction to calling off the game for what Ken-Ton considered a legitimate safety concern. It allegedly had to do with possible retaliation for a homicide over the summer, a Ken-Ton official said.

Here’s what happened:

Kenmore West was supposed to play an away game against McKinley on Friday at Riverside Field. Their junior varsity squads were to square off Saturday.

Instead, Ken-Ton announced both games were being postponed.

But Buffalo officials said they never received specific details from Kenmore about the threat – and still hadn’t on Monday, when officials from Section VI Football Federation reached out to reschedule the game.

“They don’t explain to us what the threat is, then all of a sudden, they are prepared to reschedule the game without explaining any of the details about the alleged threat?” said Nathaniel J. Kuzma, general counsel for the Buffalo Public Schools.

“Wouldn’t they want the home district to have some semblance of comfort that this has been resolved before the teams agree to take the field again?” Kuzma said.

The cancellation was in “no way, shape or form,” a mutual decision, Kuzma said.

“This is false,” said Patrick Fanelli, a spokesman for the Ken-Ton schools.

The decision was discussed Friday afternoon between Brett Banker, athletic director for Ken-Ton, and Ryan Shepherd, acting athletic director for the Buffalo schools, Fanelli said. Ken Stoldt, the chair for Section VI football, also was told of the decision.

“No school district has the ability to postpone a game independently; it requires consultation with both schools and the league,” Fanelli said. “At no time did Mr. Shepherd indicate that he was not authorized to make that decision.”

Fanelli on Monday said the message that caused widespread concern was circulated on Snapchat. That message, he said, allegedly threatened violence to someone who was suspected of being the shooter in a homicide over the summer and expected to be at the football game. Fanelli said district officials from Buffalo were informed of that, as were Buffalo Police.

Ken-Ton was hoping to move on and reschedule the football game.

Buffalo still considered it a forfeit.

“The district intends to pursue this matter to the fullest extent possible in accordance with the Section VI ‘Proposed Cancellation Policy of Varsity Football Games’ to ensure that the forfeit by Kenmore West is enforced,” district spokeswoman Cala said, in a prepared statement.