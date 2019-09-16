Devin Singletary's hamstring injury still being evaluated

The update on Devin Singletary is there’s not much of an update right now.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday the team is “still gathering information on Devin” and is listing him as day to day. That’s more an indication that the team hasn’t completed its evaluation of Singletary’s injury than it is any kind of good news.

“Still don’t know definitively at this point what’s going on there,” McDermott said.

Singletary suffered a hamstring injury late in Sunday’s 28-14 win over the New York Giants. He pulled up lame on a run toward the left sideline, then hopped on one leg out of bounds. Singletary rushed six times for 57 yards and his first career touchdown before getting hurt.

His status will be monitored throughout the week, but if he can’t go, T.J. Yeldon will have a bigger role on offense in the home opener Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals than he has in the first two weeks. Yeldon has taken just seven offensive snaps combined in wins over the Jets and Giants to start the season.

McDermott, though, said Yeldon has embraced the role of the third running back.

“He hasn't gotten as many of the touches or lined up in the backfield quite as much as the other two have to this point, but really appreciate the way that he's just gritted his teeth and gone to work every day,” the coach said. “All the way back from training camp up until now. Whatever his role is, I expect he'll do the same and be mentally tough and give us all he can.”

Yeldon’s spot on the 53-man roster was thought to be in jeopardy when he lost a fumble in the preseason opener against Indianapolis. He rebounded from that point forward, however, and now could be in line for meaningful snaps.

“That was a great opportunity for T.J. and for us to learn as a team that you've got to take care of the football,” McDermott said. “He handled it in an extremely mature way, and I appreciate that. Again, I think he's just put his head down. He's worked. He doesn't say much, he's just worked. Sometimes you've got to work while you wait, and I think he's done that.”

2. Cornerback Taron Johnson (hamstring) and wide receiver Andre Roberts (quad) continue to make progress in their respective recoveries, although it remains to be seen whether they will be ready to face the Bengals in Week 3.

It sounds as if tight end Tyler Kroft is getting close to a return.

“He's put in a couple good weeks, actually,” McDermott said. “Just want to see how he does this week, and same situation, we'll take his case day to day. I know he's anxious. I thought he had a good week last week and looking for him to build on that this week in practice.”

Kroft was questionable for Sunday’s game against the Giants after practicing last week on a limited basis.

3. The rotation at right tackle between veteran Ty Nsekhe and rookie Cody Ford might continue.

“It’s going to be game to game at this point,” McDermott said. “The season’s too young to really put a finite number at this point, or to commit at this point, especially early in the week.”

4. One area the Bills need to clean up coming out of Sunday’s win is penalties against. The team committed nine of them, a total that included five false starts against the offense.

“Sometimes that’s going to happen on the road in a loud environment,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. “You're in situations where they're moving, and they're shifting defensively. One happened there on third and 1, and one happened backed up. I think it's just we have to do a great job with our focus and do a better job in that area.”

Ford drew a flag for unnecessary roughness when he knocked down Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter after the whistle in the second quarter. Carter had taken down Josh Allen and then stood over the Bills’ quarterback.

“I think we’ve established that our guys play hard for one another and defend one another, but we’ve got to be smart,” McDermott said. “Two consecutive weeks that we took potential field position, or potential points off the board, and that’s not smart.”