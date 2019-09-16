Bills still 'gathering information' on Devin Singletary's injury

Bills running back Devin Singletary is listed as day-to-day with a hamstring injury, coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

McDermott said the team is still gathering information on Singletary's injury. He was injured on a fourth quarter carry against the New York Giants and came up limping.

If Singletary is not available, T.J. Yeldon will likely have a bigger role.

"He's embraced his role," McDermott said. "I really appreciate the way he's gritted his teeth and gone to work every day. I expect he will do the same this week whatever his role will be."

Kick returner/wide receiver Andre Roberts, who missed the first two games with a quad injury, is improving, McDermott said. Defensive back Taron Johnson, who did not play against the Giants, also is improving, McDermott said.

McDermott said tight end Tyler Kroft has put in "a couple of good weeks," but he did not commit to Kroft playing against the Cincinnati Bengals, his former team. The Bills will continue to gauge his progress this week.