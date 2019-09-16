Bandits have six picks in National Lacrosse League draft

Coming off an appearance in the National Lacrosse League finals, the Bandits have the 12th overall pick in Tuesday's NLL Draft in Philadelphia.

The Bandits have six picks in the six-round draft with two selections in Round 4 and none in Round 5. The Bandits are scheduled to have selections at No. 29 (second round), No. 45 (third round), Nos. 55 and 60 (fourth round) and No. 88 (sixth round).

The No. 55 pick comes from New England as part of the Shawn Evans trade in February 2018. The Bandits sent their fifth-round pick to Georgia to acquire Ethan O'Connor last October.

The draft will air on B/R Live beginning at 6:30 p.m., with the draft set for 7 p.m. from Philadelphia. The expansion New York Riptide and new Rochester Knighthawks have the first two selections overall and will have the top two picks in each round, alternating which team selects first.

First round order