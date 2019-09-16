Bettor wins nearly $100,000 on Bills wager

One bettor who was confident of a Buffalo Bills victory Sunday against the New York Giants walked away with a nice profit of nearly $100,000.

PointsBet Sportsbook confirmed it accepted a $130,000 bet on the Bills money line at minus-131. That means you had to bet $131 to win $100 on the Bills.

So, betting $130,000 would give you approximately a $100,000 profit. For the math sticklers, the bettor cashes a ticket for $229,190 so if you subtract the original $130,000, the bettor nets $99,190.

The Bills have opened as a six-point favorite for next Sunday's home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Field.