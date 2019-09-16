BEITER, Gail (Tomm)

A retired teacher, amazing wife, incredible mother, and extraordinary grandmother died suddenly on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 58 years and best friend Vincent Beiter, daughter and son-in-law Kelly and Kevin Krupski, and son and daughter-in-law Kyle and Krista Beiter; she also lives on as the spunky Grandma of Olivia, feisty Grammy of Holly, helpful Grandma of Drew, and thoughtful Grandma of Emily (adjectives chosen by her grandchildren). Born September 19, 1938, in Buffalo, NY, to Leroy and Helen (Janke) Tomm. Gail worked her way through Buffalo State College to become an Elementary Teacher, shaping the lives of many during her 34 year career in the Tonawanda Central School system, retiring in 1996. She spent her retirement enjoying her family and lunching with her "lucky ladies" retired teacher friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held at New York Beer Project, 6933 S. Transit Rd., Lockport, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, the day before her 81st birthday, from 5 PM-8 PM. Friends and family are invited to honor her life, well lived. There will be no prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Make-a-Wish Foundation or Salem United Church of Christ, Tonawanda, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.pruddenandkandt.com