BARRETT - Patrick H. September 14, 2019, beloved husband of the late Rosemary K. (Maichin); dear father of Michael (Marla Carducci) and Daniel (Lynn) Barrett; grandfather of Kevin Barrett, Bethany (Mario) Salazar, Kristie (Brad) McKinney and Peter (Abbey) Barrett; great-grandfather of Lily, Fisher and Christian; brother of Norma (late Donald) Birdsong and the late William Barrett, Grace Butkowski, Jack Barrett, Lorraine Caster, Francis, James Barrett, Maryann Gugola and Robert Barrett; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., on Wednesday 1-3 and 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 AM in St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 South Abbott, Orchard Park 14127. Pat retired as Detective Sergeant from the Buffalo Police Dept. after 34 years of service, served in the US Marine Corps in the Korean and Vietnam wars, was a member of the Buffalo Police Swat Team and was a graduate of the FBI National Academy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the SPCA.