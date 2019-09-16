Achtyl faces new brutality suit as trial approaches

A man who says he was assaulted during a traffic stop has filed a lawsuit against three Erie County Sheriff's deputies, including Kenneth P. Achtyl, who faces trial this week on charges related to his bloody arrest of a Bills fan outside New Era Stadium in 2017.

Jeffrey J. Bernhardt of East Otto blames Deputies Paul Reed, John Dunn and Achtyl for an "assault and battery" upon him in June 2018. The lawsuit says the three deputies were negligent when they arrested Bernhardt on Route 219 in Springville and left him with permanent injuries.

The lawsuit, filed days ago, does not specify Bernhardt's injuries but says he has had to incur expenses to deal with them and will continue to do so in the years ahead. The document says the deputies placed Bernhardt in the Erie County Holding Center, but the charges were eventually dismissed.

When lawsuits are filed against the Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Timothy B. Howard's administrators refer reporters to the County Attorney's Office for comment. But lawyers for the county had no comment on the suit in recent days, and the lawyer who will defend Achtyl on criminal charges, Rodney O. Personius, did not return a telephone message left by The Buffalo News.

Jury selection is to start Thursday in Orchard Park Town Court as Achtyl stands trial on four misdemeanors related to his arrest of Bills fan Nicholas Belsito in December 2017.

In documents he signed, Achtyl said he moved in to arrest Belsito after the University at Buffalo student swore at him, even though New York's highest court has said swearing at a law enforcement officer is not, in itself, illegal.

Achtyl also alleged in court papers that Belsito swung his arms at him, but video of the arrest that surfaced in 2018 shows Belsito's arms down as he's struck with a baton.

Belsito was charged with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. The charges were dropped after county prosecutors watched video of the arrest as seen by another deputy's body camera, as well as video taken by other fans tailgating outside the stadium.

After The News brought the video to light in December 2018, District Attorney John J. Flynn and the U.S. Attorney's Office mulled charges against Achyl. Flynn then announced in May that he was charging the deputy. The Sheriff's Office suspended Achtyl without pay pending the outcome.

Personius, Achtyl's attorney, said weeks ago that his client would not accept any plea to a lesser charge. In previous interviews, Personius has said Belsito deserved to be arrested.

Well before Achtyl clubbed Belsito with his baton, Achtyl arrested a Belsito friend who had thrown beer cans into a crowd of people. One of the cans hit Achtyl in the elbow. Belsito was on the periphery as Achtyl arrested the can-thrower.

"This gentleman was interfering with another arrest," Personius has said, referring to the prior arrest of Belsito's friend. "He stood in the way of officers when they attempted to take away this other individual who was arrested."

Neither Achtyl or partner James Flowers arrested Belsito in those moments or as the crowd dispersed. Further, when Belsito came to the window of their patrol vehicle, to learn where he might be able to pick up his friend after his arrest was processed, Achtyl didn't seem to recognize him from the earlier maelstrom.

The body camera video shows this scene:

"I'm sorry," Belsito says as Achtyl lowers his window, "I'm just wondering where you guys are going, so I'm going to meet my friend there ..."

"Who's your friend?" Achtyl says.

"The kid in the back.''

"OK, well, you want to go to jail with him?" Achtyl asks, his voice rising.

"No, I ..."

"Then beat it."

The deputy is heard on the video told Belsito two more times to "beat it." When Belsito walks away, the video shows him turning to curse. While his words are not heard, the attorney who filed a civil lawsuit on his behalf said he shouted something like: "Do your (expletive) job. This is bull-(expletive)."

That's when Achtyl bolted from his passenger seat to arrest the man.