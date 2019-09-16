Apparent human remains discovered inside burned-out vehicle in Black Rock

Buffalo Police Monday discovered what appeared to be human remains inside a burned-out vehicle in the 100 block of Tonawanda Street in the city's Black Rock neighborhood, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said police were called to the scene just before 6 p.m.

Buffalo Police Department homicide detectives remained on the scene, and road traffic in the area could be affected, DeGeorge added.