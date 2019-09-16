Another Voice: Veterans health care system focuses on suicide

By Michael J. Swartz

In response to the Sept. 10 letter in Everybody’s Column criticizing VA Western New York Health Care, I encourage veterans to utilize their benefits and take advantage of the wide range of services VA provides and judge for themselves, the quality, access and satisfaction that more than 60,000 Veterans experience each year.

We have strategically located clinics throughout the eight counties of Western New York to provide easy access to all levels of care. Our dedicated staff delivers high quality, compassionate care every day. VAWNYHS excels on numerous quality health indicators.

Recent studies show that VA compares favorably to the private sector for access and quality of care – and in many cases exceeds it.

A 2018 Rand study found that the VA health care system “generally delivers higher-quality care than other health providers.”

A recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows that VA wait times are shorter than those in the private sector in primary care and 66% of specialty care clinics.

We have made continuous improvements in access to care, by reducing wait times and expanding telehealth.

September is Suicide Prevention Month and VA’s top clinical priority. Suicide is a complex national public health issue aﬀecting communities nationwide. VA is using a community-driven approach to prevent suicide and ﬁnding innovative ways to deliver support and care.

Veterans deciding to seek mental health care should be encouraged to come to VAWNYHS. Our health care system has by far the most comprehensive resources in the entire country right here in Western New York to include a wide range of inpatient, outpatient and emergency mental health services in Buffalo, and post traumatic stress disorder residential programs for both men and women in Batavia.

The community approach has made a difference, reducing the number of veterans’ lives lost to suicide to 20 per day nationally, but even one life is one too many.

It is estimated only about a third of veterans come to VA for health care. That’s why we need everyone in the community to get involved in this national problem.

You can learn more about how you can be there for the veterans in your lif by visiting www.veteranscrisisline.net or call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, then press 1 for immediate assistance.

If a veteran needs additional support to navigate VA, we encourage him or her to seek additional help from the Veterans Service Center or patient advocates. All employees are willing to assist veterans receive the care they have earned.

Michael J. Swartz is executive director of the VA Western New York Healthcare System.