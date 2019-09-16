Amherst IDA hires new business development director

The Amherst Industrial Development Agency has hired a veteran of the commercial real estate industry as its director of business development.

Jonathan O'Rourke started Monday, said Executive Director David S. Mingoia.

Mingoia said the Amherst resident will earn less than $100,000 annually but declined to provide an exact salary. He was selected following a monthslong search and the appointment wasn't subject to board approval.

The IDA hasn't had a director of business development recently. Mingoia previously served as deputy director but the agency didn't replace him after he was promoted in 2017.

O'Rourke will serve as Mingoia's chief assistant, focusing on developing the agency's strategic plan. He also will seek potential new investment and reinvestment in the town, connect with other boards and government agencies, prepare grant applications and boost agency marketing efforts.

O'Rourke previously worked for First Amherst Development Group, Jones Lang Lasalle and DDR and Kimco Realty. He was a founding member of the state's Commercial Association of Realtors.