31 Club, Finnerty's please the people at Meatball Street Brawl IV

You don't have to be a new, trendy restaurant to prepare a quality meatball.

At Meatball Street Brawl IV, two new champions - 31 Club and Finnerty's Tap Room - were awarded shiny title belts for winning the people's choice categories at the Sunday festival outside Osteria 166, on the West Mohawk Street side.

After sorting the votes of hundreds of attendees, upscale downtown restaurant 31 Club won for best menu meatball - or traditional meatball - while Finnerty's, based in Ellicottville, won the freestyle category with its Reuben meatball, stuffed with corned beef.

Video of the awards ceremony, starring festival organizer and Osteria 166 owner Nick Pitillo and emcee Maryalice Demler, is available on the host restaurant's Facebook page.

For those eager to sample the winners, 31 Club serves meatballs as an appetizer; they're $12 for three ricotta-stuffed meatballs with an arrabbiata sauce, crostini and Romano. Finnerty's does not actually have meatballs on its regular menu, but - as you might expect from an Irish pub - their corned beef is a fixture.

While the popular vote winners earned plenty of prestige, six other plaques were handed out to recognize the judges' picks.

Forty judges were assigned five different restaurants to try, either in the freestyle or menu meatball category, and were asked to rank them from 1 to 5 points.

BEST MENU MEATBALL

First place: Bada Bing, at 42 W. Chippewa St.

Second place: Frankie Primo's +39, at 51 W. Chippewa St.

Third place: Osteria 166, at 166 Franklin St.

BEST FREESTYLE MEATBALL

First place: Molinaro's, at 90 Walnut St., Lockport, with an eggplant Parmesan meatball.

Second place: Allen Burger Venture, at 175 Allen St.

Third place: Frankie Primo's +39, at 51. W. Chippewa St.

From a judge's perspective, two snubs stuck out:

• D-Tour Martini Bar's French onion meatball, stuffed with melted cheese, topped with French onion soup and caramelized onions, was a nice representation of the winter warmer. It did, however, receive recognition last year.

I now understand why @dtourmartini won some hardware last year. The French onion meatball was the only one I tried with a nice outside crust. I ate four of them. pic.twitter.com/kiPebRsbed — Ben Tsujimoto (@Tsuj10) September 15, 2019

• Misuta Chow's, a newcomer to the festival, rolled out a stellar ramen-inspired meatball for its freestyle option. Filled with pork belly, dressed in yuzu sauce and topped with fried ramen noodles, the meatball was a savory triumph that went unnoticed.

I’ve already cruised through all 5. @misutachows’ ramen-inspired meatball with pork belly and fried ramen on top was most impressive. Very creative for a newcomer. pic.twitter.com/qcp3mSMT3e — Ben Tsujimoto (@Tsuj10) September 15, 2019

