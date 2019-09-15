ZWOLINSKI, Eugenia C. (Ignaszak)

ZWOLINSKI - Eugenia C. (nee Ignaszak)

September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Leon M. Zwolinski; sister of Christine Ignaszak-Nadolny (Ronald); mother of the late Susan (late James) Miller; grandmother of Matthew (Shannon) Miller; great-grandmother of Molly Susan and Lucy Jean Miller; also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Jean was an active Red Cross volunteer in Michigan and Orchard Park. She and Leon, her husband of 66 years, traveled extensively in Canada, Mexico, and Europe. She delighted in her grandson Matt and her great-granddaughters, with frequent visits to Cincinnati. Services and burial will be private at the family's convenience. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations can be made in Jean's name to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com