Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on September 12, 2019. Beloved husband Patricia E. (nee Gilmore) Zink; devoted father of Michael (Heidi) Zink; cherished grandpa of Connor "Willy"; loving son of the late Alvin and Grace Zink; dear brother of the late Anne (late Robert) Reinig; fond brother-in-law of Mary Lou (late Richard) Bishop and the late Suzanne (late Gerald) Depp; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtown's chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., (near Eggert/Sheridan Dr.) on Tuesday from 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment at Acacia Park Cemetery. Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran; he was employed by Conrail for 45 years as a claims analyst. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4955 North Bailey Ave., Amherst. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com