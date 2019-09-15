St. Joe's Wither is latest gifted Canadian import, and Week 2 observations

Callum Wither isn’t the first import from the True North to play football in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association, and he won’t be the last.

But the St. Joe’s sophomore quarterback may someday join a list of Canadian MMHSAA alumni like Sandro DeAngelis, Mercer Timmis and Ryan Hunter to someday play Division I football and perhaps even reach the pro ranks.

The native of Kitchener, Ont., doesn’t just look the part of big-time quarterback. He’s a pure passer with the ability to make plays. He looks poised and in command on the field.

Wither flaunted those talents to the Rowdies and the rest of the fans at the Scott Complex on Saturday afternoon during the Marauders’ 50-26 rout of Bennett.

The lone matchup this season in Western New York featuring a large Section VI school and a big private school from the Monsignor Martin wasn’t close with St. Joe’s scoring the game’s first 30 points and then making the big plays to pull away after the Section VI Class AA runner-up pulled within 14 with more than 10 minutes left in the third.

Wither, who admits he breathes, sleeps and eats football, accounted for three touchdown passes and rushed for a 4-yard score before more than 1,000 fans.

While Wither threw for 154 yards, fewer than in his debut last week against McDowell when he tossed three TDs – he completed some big-time passes in key moments that enabled St. Joe’s to seize control, including three on fourth down.

A couple big throws came on St. Joe’s second scoring drive. Wither connected on a 20-yard pass on second-and-23 to Sam Kline to give his side some momentum. Same drive, facing fourth down and 7, Wither completed a 17-yard pass to last year’s QB and all-around athletic sensation Micah Brown. The drive ended with a Wither 14-yard TD pass to Vinny Lomeo.

“He’s a big-time football player,” St. Joe’s coach Derek Landri said. “The special thing about him is he’s an even better young man. He leads the way you want a kid to lead by example in both effort and mentality on the field. He does what he’s coached to do, just wants to get better for his teammates and play for his teammates and through his teammates. He’s one of those kids you don’t get to coach all the time but when you do it’s special.”

How did Wither wind up at St. Joe’s?

He caught the attention of Landri during University at Buffalo’s football camp courtesy of Wither’s father, Gavin. The elder Wither struck up a conversation with Landri at the camp.

“I’m just up there saying hello (to UB coaches I know) and his pops came up to me was kind of … messing around with me and the next thing you know he said he’s here for his son,” Landri said. “I go down and look at him and I’m like, ‘Wow he can throw the ball pretty good.’ ”

Wither, who has offers from University at Buffalo, Kent State and Bowling Green, wasn’t looking to leave Clarkson North, which plays a schedule that includes teams based in the United States. But he wants to give himself the best chance to reach Division I. He chose St. Joe’s because there’s a sense of brotherhood at the school, he said.

The Marauders look like they’re going to be a handful with him under center. They have a Division I prospect at QB and fast athletes at other key skill positions.

“We’ve got a special group of kids,” Landri said. “There’s so much we can do. We just have to play good, sound football.”

Undisciplined Tigers

The St. Joe’s-Bennett game was played Saturday, but one could argue the seeds for the loss by the Tigers were planted during the week.

Five starters sat out the first quarter as punishment for missing two practices during the week. St. Joe’s led 21-0 after one period, 30-8 at halftime.

“We’ve got to get these young men to make better decisions,” Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said. “It’s not so much wins or losses. I’m trying to prepare these young so that when they have their own families they can take care of them. And I’m preparing our kids for when they go to college and play college football they can stay playing college football.”

The game also was cut short by a couple minutes because of a minor sideline scuffle among Tigers teammates, frustrated at the outcome.

“That’s not a big deal,” McDuffie said. “Those guys love each other. They’re both in the time of passion and in the time of passion things happen. We’re a team. we’ll rebound and eventually we’ll do the right thing.”

Break up the Falcons

Life in Class B seems to be agreeing with the WNY Maritime/Health Sciences.

The second-year program followed up its season-opening win over two-time defending Section VI Class B champion Cheektowaga by beating 2016 champion Dunkirk.

The Falcons have already matched last year’s win total (2) when they played in Class A.

“This is big for our program to beat Cheektowaga and Dunkirk,” coach Tyree Parker said. “I think that’s a great accomplishment for our program and it shows the direction our program is going in. We’re doing the right things to be a successful program.

“I think our defense did a pretty good job shutting down their offense.”

Maurice Vaughn rushed for 150 yards and Mekhi Bridgers added 105 in the win in a game played in windy and wet conditions.

Week Two observations