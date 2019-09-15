VANDERWERF, Doris Elizabeth (Bigham)

VANDERWERF - Doris Elizabeth (nee Bigham)

August 19, 2019. Born July 31, 1925 in Delevan, NY. Daughter of the late Ray and Ellamae Bigham; beloved wife of the late Peter, Arnold and partner Timothy; dear mother of Michael (Virginia), Mary (Jay) and Bonnie; loving grandmother of Michael (Amy), Matthew (Surjya), Jessica (Thomas), Victoria, Brandon (Jackie) and Brian; loving sister of Mabel (Ray), Betty (late Al), Howard (Noelle), Raymond (Kathy), Harold and the late Helen (Ward) and Edna (Tony and Mannie); also survived by eight great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Donations may be made to Hospice Care.