Tyler Kroft headlines Bills' list of inactives in Week 2

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Tyler Kroft's return is still at least one week away.

The Buffalo Bills' tight end is inactive for Sunday's game against the New York Giants because of a foot injury. Kroft was listed as questionable coming into the game, but the Bills elected to give him one more week as he recovers from a broken foot suffered in the spring. The team will go with veteran Lee Smith and rookies Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney at the position.

Wide receiver Andre Roberts (quad) and cornerback Taron Johnson (hamstring) were previously ruled out of the game because of injuries.

The Bills' healthy inactives are offensive tackle Conor McDermott, guard Ike Boettger, offensive lineman Ryan Bates and safety Jaquan Johnson.