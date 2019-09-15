Twitter reacts: Bills win 28-14 vs. Giants

The Buffalo Bills are 2-0 this season after back-to-back wins at MetLife Stadium. Bills fans are pretty happy after the Bills' 28-14 win vs. the New York Giants Sunday.
there is only one true new york @NFL team. and now, the @BuffaloBills own @MetLifeStadium too.#GoBills
— rachelle paul (@rah20) September 15, 2019
So... Does this mean the #GoBills own the deed to #NewYork and #NewJersey? #BUFvsNYG
— Rich Quodomine (@GEO_Henosis) September 15, 2019
Dear football gods: Thank you for this. So much. Ya girl really needed this one for the soul. #GoBills pic.twitter.com/DkjbEIFLSu
— oh hey it’s me ✌️ (@radioshanquinn) September 15, 2019
If the Bills starting 2-0 is a sign of end times, I shall personally welcome the four horsemen of the apocalypse in my Josh Allen jersey. #GoBills
— Jay Adams 💀💀💀 (@JayAdams7070) September 15, 2019
I can’t wait for someone to change MetLife Stadium’s wiki to owned by the Bills #GoBills
— Franklin Heinzmann (@_Franklin_H) September 15, 2019
Current mood: #gobills #bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/QGRMM19ZMf
— MJ (@MissCimato) September 15, 2019
King of New York 👑#BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/753mZqeXUn
— Justin Hardie (@OrangeHardie) September 15, 2019
All @BuffaloBills road games should be played at MetLife! #BillsMafia #GoBills
2-0 bring on @Bengals in the home opener!
— Greg Thompson (@martyswild) September 15, 2019
@nyjets ✔️@Giants ✔️@BuffaloBills WE. RUN. NEW. YORK.#statechamps #GoBills #BillsMafia
— Mr. Joe Lederman (@Joe_Lederman) September 15, 2019
The only @nfl team in New York now owns New Jersey. #gobills #LetsGoBuffalo
— Kevin (@trashpandathing) September 15, 2019
BUFFALO BILLS GOING UNDEFEATED
MMHMMMM
AND WE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL#GoBills
— Josh (@jscardina23) September 15, 2019
