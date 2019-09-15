Share this article

Top high school football performers in Week 2

St. Joe's running back Jimmy Scott rushed for 156 yards in a win versus Bennett. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
  • Devare Mathis rushed 21 times for 163 yards for four touchdowns, ran in two 2-point conversions and passed for another conversion – having a hand in 30 of West Seneca East’s 31 points in a 31-30 triumph against visiting Sweet Home.
  • Maurice Vaughn rushed for 150 yards, scoring on a 10-yard run for WNY Maritime/Health Sciences in a 20-6 win at Dunkirk.
  • Christian Pagano ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries for Depew in a 17-15 win at Tonawanda.
  • Jared Montgomery made seven tackles, two sacks and recovered a fumble for East Aurora/Holland in a 14-0 win over Lake Shore.
  • Savon VanSickle recorded 122 yards rushing and three touchdowns in Jamestown’s 39-13 win against Hutch-Tech.
  • Isaiah Simmons rushed 20 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns, returned a punt 40 yards for a TD and also had 29 yards receiving for West Seneca West in a 28-14 win against Hamburg.
  • Jeremi’yah Presley rushed for 182 yards and a TD on 16 carries for Lackawanna in a 39-8 win against Eden/North Collins.
  • Jake Ritts passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns in St. Francis’ 43-31 loss at Steubenville (Ohio).
  • Mykell Hepburn completed 13-of-19 passes for 243 yards and three TDs in South Park’s 56-6 win over Amherst.
  • Jack Sharp completed 20-of-33 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns for Orchard Park in a 49-14 win against Lockport.
  • Jason Mansell completed 12-of-17 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns in Lancaster’s 33-8 win at Niagara Falls.
  • Jimmy Scott rushed 19 times for 156 yards and a touchdown for St. Joe’s in a 50-26 triumph over Bennett.
  • Zaire Leonard rushed 12 times for 127 yards and a touchdown for Williamsville North in a 32-14 win over Niagara Wheatfield.

How The News’ ranked teams fared

LARGE SCHOOLS

1 Lancaster (2-0): Defeated Niagara Falls, 33-8. Up next: At Clarence, Fri., 7 p.m.

2 St. Francis (1-1): Lost to Steubenville (Ohio), 43-31. Up next: vs. Walsh Jesuit (Ohio), Fri., 7 p.m.

3 Orchard Park (2-0): defeated Lockport, 49-14. Up next: at Niagara-Wheatfield, Sat., 2 p.m.

4 Bennett (1-1): Lost to St. Joe’s, 50-28. Up next: vs. Jamestown, Fri., 7 p.m.

5t Canisius (1-1): Lost to McDowell (Pa.), 45-21. Up next: vs. St. Joe’s, Sat., 1 p.m.

5t Kenmore West (1-0): game postponed. Up next: vs. North Tonawanda, Sat., 1 p.m.

7 South Park (2-0): defeated Amherst, 56-5. Up next: at Kenmore East, Fri., 7 p.m.

8 West Seneca East (2-0): defeated Sweet Home, 31-30. Up next: at Starpoint, Fri., 7 p.m.

9 Jamestown (2-0): Defeated Hutch-Tech, 39-13. Up next: at Bennett, Fri., 7 p.m.

10 St. Joe’s (1-1): defeated Bennett, 50-26. Up next: at Canisius, Sat., 1 p.m.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1 Southwestern (2-0): Defeated Portville, 40-8. Up next: vs. Allegany-Limestone, Fri., 7 p.m.

2 Pioneer (2-0): Defeated Olean, 24-14. Up next: at Lew-Port, Fri., 7 p.m.

3 Maryvale (2-0): Defeated Burgard, 28-6. Up next: vs. Medina, Fri., 7 p.m.

4 Clymer/Sherman/Panama (2-0): Defeated Silver Creek/Forestville, 53-12. Up next: at Franklinville/Ellicottville, Fri., 7 p.m.

5 WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (2-0): Defeated Dunkirk, 20-6. Up next: at Iroquois, Fri., 7 p.m.

6 Fredonia (1-1): Lost to Allegany-Limestone, 15-8. Up next: at Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, Sat., 1:30 p.m.

7 Albion (2-0): Defeated Springville, 50-8. Up next: at Depew, Fri., 7 p.m.

8 Iroquois (2-0): Defeated Medina, 34-14. Up next: vs. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, Fri., 7 p.m.

9 Lake Shore (1-1): lost to East Aurora, 14-0. Up next: at Dunkirk, Fri., 7:30 p.m.

10T- Cheektowaga (1-1): Defeated Lew-Port, 18-13. Up next: at East Aurora/Holland, Fri., 7 p.m.

10T – Wilson (2-0): defeated JFK, 16-12. Up next: vs. Silver Creek, Sat., 1:30 p.m.

10T – Dunkirk (1-1): lost to WNY Maritime, 20-6. Up next: vs. Lake Shore, Fri., 7:30 p.m.

 

Miguel Rodriguez – Miguel Rodriguez covers high school sports at The Buffalo News. Since joining The News in 2003, he has also covered boxing, mixed martial arts, the Buffalo Bills, all levels of ice hockey — including two IIHF World Junior Tournaments — and college sports.

