Top high school football performers in Week 2

Devare Mathis rushed 21 times for 163 yards for four touchdowns, ran in two 2-point conversions and passed for another conversion – having a hand in 30 of West Seneca East’s 31 points in a 31-30 triumph against visiting Sweet Home.

Maurice Vaughn rushed for 150 yards, scoring on a 10-yard run for WNY Maritime/Health Sciences in a 20-6 win at Dunkirk.

Christian Pagano ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries for Depew in a 17-15 win at Tonawanda.

Jared Montgomery made seven tackles, two sacks and recovered a fumble for East Aurora/Holland in a 14-0 win over Lake Shore.

Savon VanSickle recorded 122 yards rushing and three touchdowns in Jamestown’s 39-13 win against Hutch-Tech.

Isaiah Simmons rushed 20 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns, returned a punt 40 yards for a TD and also had 29 yards receiving for West Seneca West in a 28-14 win against Hamburg.

Jeremi’yah Presley rushed for 182 yards and a TD on 16 carries for Lackawanna in a 39-8 win against Eden/North Collins.

Jake Ritts passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns in St. Francis’ 43-31 loss at Steubenville (Ohio).

Mykell Hepburn completed 13-of-19 passes for 243 yards and three TDs in South Park’s 56-6 win over Amherst.

Jack Sharp completed 20-of-33 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns for Orchard Park in a 49-14 win against Lockport.

Jason Mansell completed 12-of-17 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns in Lancaster’s 33-8 win at Niagara Falls.

Jimmy Scott rushed 19 times for 156 yards and a touchdown for St. Joe’s in a 50-26 triumph over Bennett.

Zaire Leonard rushed 12 times for 127 yards and a touchdown for Williamsville North in a 32-14 win over Niagara Wheatfield.

How The News’ ranked teams fared

LARGE SCHOOLS

1 Lancaster (2-0): Defeated Niagara Falls, 33-8. Up next: At Clarence, Fri., 7 p.m.

2 St. Francis (1-1): Lost to Steubenville (Ohio), 43-31. Up next: vs. Walsh Jesuit (Ohio), Fri., 7 p.m.

3 Orchard Park (2-0): defeated Lockport, 49-14. Up next: at Niagara-Wheatfield, Sat., 2 p.m.

4 Bennett (1-1): Lost to St. Joe’s, 50-28. Up next: vs. Jamestown, Fri., 7 p.m.

5t Canisius (1-1): Lost to McDowell (Pa.), 45-21. Up next: vs. St. Joe’s, Sat., 1 p.m.

5t Kenmore West (1-0): game postponed. Up next: vs. North Tonawanda, Sat., 1 p.m.

7 South Park (2-0): defeated Amherst, 56-5. Up next: at Kenmore East, Fri., 7 p.m.

8 West Seneca East (2-0): defeated Sweet Home, 31-30. Up next: at Starpoint, Fri., 7 p.m.

9 Jamestown (2-0): Defeated Hutch-Tech, 39-13. Up next: at Bennett, Fri., 7 p.m.

10 St. Joe’s (1-1): defeated Bennett, 50-26. Up next: at Canisius, Sat., 1 p.m.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1 Southwestern (2-0): Defeated Portville, 40-8. Up next: vs. Allegany-Limestone, Fri., 7 p.m.

2 Pioneer (2-0): Defeated Olean, 24-14. Up next: at Lew-Port, Fri., 7 p.m.

3 Maryvale (2-0): Defeated Burgard, 28-6. Up next: vs. Medina, Fri., 7 p.m.

4 Clymer/Sherman/Panama (2-0): Defeated Silver Creek/Forestville, 53-12. Up next: at Franklinville/Ellicottville, Fri., 7 p.m.

5 WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (2-0): Defeated Dunkirk, 20-6. Up next: at Iroquois, Fri., 7 p.m.

6 Fredonia (1-1): Lost to Allegany-Limestone, 15-8. Up next: at Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, Sat., 1:30 p.m.

7 Albion (2-0): Defeated Springville, 50-8. Up next: at Depew, Fri., 7 p.m.

8 Iroquois (2-0): Defeated Medina, 34-14. Up next: vs. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, Fri., 7 p.m.

9 Lake Shore (1-1): lost to East Aurora, 14-0. Up next: at Dunkirk, Fri., 7:30 p.m.

10T- Cheektowaga (1-1): Defeated Lew-Port, 18-13. Up next: at East Aurora/Holland, Fri., 7 p.m.

10T – Wilson (2-0): defeated JFK, 16-12. Up next: vs. Silver Creek, Sat., 1:30 p.m.

10T – Dunkirk (1-1): lost to WNY Maritime, 20-6. Up next: vs. Lake Shore, Fri., 7:30 p.m.