TOMCZAK, Patricia Elizabeth (Beck)

Age 87, passed away August 20, 2019. Wife of the late Stanley Tomczak. She leaves behind her children Jessica, Jill Ann and Jed (Angel) Tomczak; grandchildren Nicole Mitchell and Jed Tomczak jr.; great-grandchildren Lucian and Wyatt Argiro; also survived by brothers James (late Mary) Beck, David (Sandra) Beck and sister Judith (late Michael) Gerrie; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews and their children. Especially cherished by Melissa (Beck) Slisz and Michele Harriott. Memorial Service to be held at a later date.