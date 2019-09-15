THURSAM, Nancy A. (Marshall)

THURSAM - Nancy A. (nee Marshall)

Age 77, of the City of Tonawanda, unexpectedly September 9, 2019. Wife of 42 years of the late Kenneth H. "Cookie" Thursam, Jr. who died in 2006; mother of Jeffrey (Amy), Michael and Eric Thursam; grandmother of Tyler, Emily, Zackary, Mikala, and the late Joshua; daughter of the late Arthur and Alice Marshall; and sister of Art (Karen) Marshall, Jr. and Joan (Nick) Baroudi. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Nancy was a 1959 graduate of Tonawanda High School and received her Masters Degree from Buffalo State. Nancy was a Fifth Grade Teacher at Riverview Elementary School in Tonawanda. She was a member of the St. Matthew Lutheran Church and a volunteer at DeGraff Memorial Hospital. She contributed her knitting skills to many charities. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, September 20, from 4-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad St.) in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be conducted Friday at 7 PM following the visitation. Everyone welcome. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 875 Eggert Dr., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com