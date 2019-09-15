State to Senecas: We're ready to fix the Thruway

State officials say they're ready to repair the bumpy, 3-mile stretch of the Thruway that runs through the Seneca Nation's Cattaraugus Territory – just as soon as the tribe gives the Thruway Authority permission.

In a letter Sunday to the Seneca leadership, Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said the state is "eager to complete this project and are ready to begin work as soon as tomorrow."

He wrote that the state has "for years been seeking permission" to tackle "this critically important milling and road restoration project," noting that the Nation has insisted for decades, including through court litigation, that such permission is required before state workers can enter the territory. But such approval has not been forthcoming.

"To put it mildly, we have been frustrated that multiple attempts to secure this permission – going back to written requests in May‎ 2014 and September 2017, and an attempt to raise this project again in a meeting this past January – were either met with silence or outright rejection by your Nation's leadership," Driscoll wrote. "Our position is simple: the moment you grant us permission, we will make the necessary repairs."

Similarly and "equally frustrating," Driscoll wrote, was the "prolonged ordeal" to complete federally mandated bridge inspections and debris removal in the same stretch of roadway. The state first asked permission in June 2017, but was denied. Driscoll said he tried again in January 2019, but "once again, no progress was made." It took the intervention of the Federal Highway Authority to do the work on the state's behalf "as part of an unwieldy and unnecessarily complicated end-around to what is otherwise routine work," he added.

But that shouldn't happen, he said. And the victims, he said, are the drivers who travel the four-lane roadway that is rapidly decaying, threatening damage to vehicles and risks to travelers.

"The continued lack of cooperation has created a safety risk for travelers along that stretch of the Thruway that affects Nation members and other motorists alike," Driscoll wrote. "Again, our only focus is ensuring a safe and reliable roadway for travelers. If the Seneca Nation is finally ready to begin anew and wishes to act swiftly to move this critically important project forward, we are eager to partner with you."

For their part, though, the Senecas said the obstacle has been the state, not the tribe. Tribal officials said the Thruway Authority has repeatedly "canceled and rescheduled meetings" as far back as 2017 to "have a comprehensive discussion regarding important transportation issues." With the bridge inspections, for example, the tribe said it offered to conduct the inspections using a certified highway inspection consulting firm, but the state refused, prompting the Senecas to ask for the federal intervention.

“For years, the Seneca Nation has made every accommodation for the State to complete routine maintenance on its roadways that cross our territories. There are larger transportation infrastructure needs that need to be addressed in a comprehensive way. We have not been able to get the State to the table for those discussions," the Senecas said in a statement. "If the State is finally ready to take its obligation to public safety seriously and come to the table to address the many transportation-related issues that exist on Seneca Territory in a comprehensive way, the Nation remains ready to have that dialogue.”

The correspondence marks the latest exchange in what has become an ongoing decadeslong dispute between the state and the Seneca Nation over a variety of issues, ranging from taxes on gas and cigarettes to revenue-sharing from the casinos, and increasingly to the maintenance of the heavily traveled highway. Much of that dispute centers around the Nation's assertion of its rights under federal laws and treaties, but millions of dollars are increasingly also at stake.

In April, the Nation filed a lawsuit alleging that the state broke federal law 60 years ago when it built the 2.7-mile section of the Thruway through the tribe's territory. The state says it paid the Nation $75,000 for an easement, while the Senecas say they were pressured to agree to it, and that the state did not obtain federal approval in advance. The Senecas now claim the state owes the tribe $675 million in tolls that it collected since then from cars driving through the territory.