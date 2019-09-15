Three victims airlifted to hospitals after head-on car crash in Franklinville

The drivers of two vehicles and one child were flown to Buffalo hospitals Saturday afternoon after a head-on car crash in Cattaraugus County.

The crash occurred at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 16 in the Town of Franklinville, but police did not reveal details of what happened or identify the victims. The drivers were taken by air to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, while a minor was flown by Mercy Flight to Oishei Children's Hospital. The other three occupants were transported by ambulance to other hospitals.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb said the crash is still under investigation, and charges may be pending.