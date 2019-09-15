STRASBURGER, Marcia A. (Hill)

On September 12, 2019. Wife of the late Walter Strasburger; beloved life partner of Ralph "Bud" Auricchio; dear mother of James (Jean), Carol Strasburger and Susan (Chris) Oakes; grandmother of Hunter and Taylor Oakes. Family will be present for memorial visitation on Saturday October 12 from 10:00 -11:30 AM followed by services at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home 8630 Transit Road, East Amherst (1 mile north of Maple Road). Flowers are gratefully declined. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.