STRADTMAN, William H.

STRADTMAN - William H. September 10, 2019, of Elma, NY. Loving husband of the late Anne (nee Kastner); dearest father of Bill (Claudia) Stradtman, Sue (Ron) Draper, and Mike Stradtman; beloved grandfather of Maggie and Jessica Draper, Bill III and Courtney Stradtman, Jillian (Michael) Hellinger, and the late Jeffrey Bromstead; great-grandfather of Isabell, Amelia, Billy, and John; dear brother of Carol (Kenneth) Hartman and Sharon (Gary) Wolf; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Bill and Anne's lives will be held at a date to be announced. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com