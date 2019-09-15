Six Buffalo officers hurt breaking up street fight

Six Buffalo police officers were injured Saturday night in connection with a fight that broke out on Ontario Street, leading to the arrest of one individual.

The officers responded to a call about the fight in the 200 block of Ontario shortly before 10 p.m., and were hurt while trying to stop the fracas. The officers were transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, but the injuries do not appear to be serious, officials said. Initial reports had said four officers were hurt.

Police arrested 28-year-old Laquinn Townsel-King of Buffalo and charged him with criminal possession of a loaded weapon, assault, resisting arrest and criminal possession of narcotics.