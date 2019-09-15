SHEA, William G.

SHEA - William G. September 11, 2019 of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of 54 years to the late Sheila H. (nee Donohue); dearest father of Patrick (Francine), Dorothy (Bruce) Mayfield and Bridget Shea; grandfather of Christopher and Nicholas Shea; dear brother of Patricia (Richard) Geis, Margaret (Ronald) Poe, Dorothy (James) Molnar, Michael (late Jacqueline) Shea, Elizabeth (late Gerald) Marciniak and the late Edward (Concetta) Shea; brother-in-law of Paula (late Daniel) Donohue. William is also survived by nieces, nephews and numerous friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 16th, from 3-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 17th, at St. Paul's Church at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to MDA in memory of William. Condolences and donations may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com