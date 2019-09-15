SCHULZ, Janet W. (Williams)

September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of William D. Schulz; dear mother of Elizabeth and David Schulz; daughter of the late Hon. Alger A. and Gertrude Williams; sister-in-law of Janet (Robert) Miller and Lawrence (Judith) Schulz; also survived by nieces and nephews; "Summer Mother" of Donna Kirk Hamill. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service in Forest Lawn Chapel on Friday at 2 PM. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.