SANTARSIERO, John Edward

Santarsiero - John Edward

Died suddenly in Naples, FL on September 6, 2019. Born in Buffalo, John was a 1969 graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo, School of Pharmacy. John owned and operated Kenmore RX Center for 28 years along with his pharmacist wife, Natalie. He was president of The Pharmacy Survival Fund, established to promote and support independent pharmacy. He received the first-ever Western New York Pharmacist of the Year award, presented by Par-Med Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Rochester Drug Cooperative, Inc., in recognition of his outstanding support and dedication to community pharmacy. He also served on the Board of the Pharmacists Association of Western New York. John is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Natalie (nee Evans). He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Margaret (nee Ferris) Santarsiero; brothers Mack (late Joan) and Joseph D. Santarsiero. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held on October 16, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Naples, FL. Inurnment will be private at Palm Royale Cemetery in Naples.