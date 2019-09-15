RYBIJ-ROTH, Patti M. (Emerling)

Rybij-roth - Patti M. (nee Emerling)

September 14, 2019, of Hamburg, NY, beloved wife of Chris Roth; devoted mother of Claire and Gavin Rybij; loving stepmother of Kirra and Hailey Roth; cherished daughter of Rick and Dianne Emerling; dear sister of Christopher (Sarah) and Nancy (Warren) Herdic; granddaughter of Gertrude (late Edward) Willis and Richard (Judith) Emerling; also survived by nieces, a nephew and many friends. Friends received at the LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME., INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg NY, on Tuesday from 4 PM-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at St. George Church, 74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls, NY, on Wednesday at 10 AM (please assemble at the church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Patti's children's educational future. Please leave online condolences at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com