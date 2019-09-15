ROBERTSON, Lorraine (McDaniels)

Of Hamburg NY, entered into rest on September 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Franklin Robertson; devoted mother of Debra (David) Corcoran, Theresa Robertson and Tina (Tom Schuh) Corcoran; cherished grandmother of Cheri (Steve), Julie and Devan; adored great-grandmother of Emily, Mary Catherine, David and Grace; loving daughter of the late Fay and Julia McDaniels; dear sister of the late Betty Jean Estus; also survived by many family members and friends. No prior visitation. Family will receive friends for a Memorial Mass at New Hope United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca on Thursday (September 19) at 10 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com