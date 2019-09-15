REYNOLDS, William "Paul"

REYNOLDS - William "Paul"

September 14, 2019, age 74, of Tonawanda, after a long illness, husband of Kathleen (nee Chatfield) Reynolds for 49 years; father of Carrie Anne (Ted) Potts and Craig Reynolds; grandfather of Matthew and Megan Reynolds, Abigail, Christopher and Sarah Potts; brother of Robert Reynolds; brother-in-law of Charles (Alice) and Terrance (Mary Jean) Chatfield; also survived by his former daughter-in-law, Andrea Reynolds and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 4-8 PM on Tuesday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday. Friends invited. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo are preferred. Paul was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com