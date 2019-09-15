REESE, Nicholas A.

REESE - Nicholas A. Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 12, 2019. Loving son of Sharon (nee Teed) Klimas and the late Benedict "Skip" Klimas; dear brother of Charlene Kephart and the late Julie Reese; devoted uncle of Jenna, Christy, and Magan; fond nephew of Uncle Kenny and Uncle Johnny; cherished cousin of Mark Remington and Scott Montgomery; also survived by several aunts, cousins, and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com