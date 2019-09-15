RAZZOLINI, Bernice Frances "BC" (Grandits)

RAZZOLINI - Bernice Frances "BC" (nee Grandits)

Was born on Monroe St. in Buffalo, NY on December 11, 1929, to Florian and Agnes (Stoisits) Grandits, immigrants from Austria. The youngest of eight children, she was raised with her siblings Bill, Frank, John, Anna, Agnes, Peter and Florian on Buffalo's East Side. She attended St. Anne's Parish School when she wasn't skipping to ride the streetcar and see shows. During WWII, the family moved to Shirley Ave. in the University District, and she graduated from Bennett High School. She worked as a Foreman at Buffalo Pottery on Seneca St., until she married Raymond ("Ronnie") Razzolini in 1956. The couple was married 56 years and lived in Buffalo, Georgia, San Antonio and Destin, FL. BC loved poetry, politics, books, paintings, cigars, Guinness, Irish whiskey, gin martinis, music, a good party, her yard in Destin, AJs, the Gulf of Mexico and the Buffalo Bills. But most of all, she loved her children, Ronald, Debbie, John, Claire and Robert; their spouses, Debbie, Hugh Carlin, Megan, Chet Kozlowski and Patty; her grandchildren, Steve (Lora), Kerry, Alex, Dan, Brendan (Robinson), Andy, Meredith, Maddy (Justin), Ella, Brock and Sophia; her great-grandchildren, Brady, Tucker and Pia; and all of her "adopted" children, nieces and nephews, and countless friends. A poet, her favorite word was "beloved". She was certainly that. She passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She will be deeply missed. The family will be present Wednesday and Thursday from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry St.), where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM from St. Joseph University Parish. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com