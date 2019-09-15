RAY, Anna T. (Groszkowski)

RAY - Anna T. (nee Groszkowski)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arvie Ray; devoted mother of Dennis (Donna) Ray, Mildred (late Robert) Cummings, and John Ray; cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; also survived by other loving relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Service private. Condolences may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com