RATAJCZAK, Conrad "Connie"

36 years ago, not only did I lose a father, but I lost a good buddy. I'll always have fond memories of all the good times we had as father and son and working together at the Chevy Axle Plant. A World War II Army combat veteran, we were always very proud of your military service. God called you home at a young age. Son, Bob