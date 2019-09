A two-alarm fire Saturday morning caused more than $230,000 in damage to a building on Prospect Avenue, plus another $35,000 in exposure damage to two nearby structures.

The blaze in the 400 block of Prospect began at about 10:30 a.m., apparently on an upper floor, according to fire investigators and Buffalo police. The cause is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross was assisting six people displaced by the fire.