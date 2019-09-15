PRAY, Donald P.

PRAY - Donald P. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carole (nee Smith) Pray; devoted father of Billy (Sheila) Pray, Kyle (Nancy) Pray, and Donald W. (Tricia) Pray; cherished grandfather of Chelsea, Sarah, Corey, Lauren, Kersten, Trevor, Adam, and Jacob; loving son of the late Billy and Mildred Pray. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday, September 20th from 5:30-6:30 PM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow. If desired, donations may be made to the Ken-Ton Athletic Hall of Fame, c/o Brett Banker, 33 Highland Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14223. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com