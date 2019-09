PORTER, Donald E.

PORTER - Donald E. September 9, 2019, in Little Falls, NY. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 11 AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St., where Funeral Services will follow at 12 noon. Interment at Mt. Cavalry Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com