POOLE, George Marvin

POOLE - George Marvin

September 3, 2019.Husband of Mary Lou (nee Baker) Poole and the late Elinor (nee Conley) Poole and Karen (nee Kamholtz) Poole; beloved father of Marcy (Michael) Kucharski, Michael (Sheri) Poole, Mark (Janet) Poole, Nancy (James) Pohlman, Vicky (Martin) Wysocki, Steven Shurmatz, Daniel Shurmatz and the late Matthew (surviving Sheri) Poole; cherished grandfather of ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; dear brother of Jeanne, Alycia, Kathleen, Clyde and the late Sharon, Andrea and Cynthia; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of George's life will held at Jazzboline at Reikart House, 5010 Main St., Amherst, NY 14226 Friday, October 4th from 6-8PM. George was an Army Veteran that proudly served his country and he was widely known and respected in the HVAC industry. Memorials in George's memory may be made to the University of Buffalo Medical School. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com