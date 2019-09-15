PARKHILL, Mary M. (Madory)

September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Don; loving mother of David (Kathleen), Jeffry (Paulette) Parkhill, and the late Linda (Alan) Carter; cherished grandmother of six, Amy, Andrea, Morgan, Rhys, Tod, and ndrea; great-grandmother of four; friend and former mother-in-law of Rose Parkhill. Friends may call Friday, September 20 from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Burial will be held on Saturday, September 21 at the Grove Cemetery, New Brighton, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Please share condolences www.denglerrobertsperna.com