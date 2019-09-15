PALMER, Douglas

PALMER - Douglas Of Hamburg, on September 11, 2019. Predeceased by wife Virginia Palmer. Survived by daughter Brenda (Dan) Ross; grandson Daniel; sister Darlene (Roger) Rockhill; nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may call Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 4-6 PM at James R. Gray Funeral Home, 1530 Buffalo Rd. in Rochester where a Celebration of his Life will follow. Burial on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11 AM in Hillcrest Cemetery, Hamburg, NY. Kindly consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association in his memory.