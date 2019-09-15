NUNN, Morgan Clifford

NUNN NUNN - Morgan Clifford Entered into eternal rest September 12, 2019. Loving husband of Emma M. (nee Jackson) Nunn; cherished father of Eric W. (Vanessa) Nunn, Kevin Davis, and Kimberly Mesquito; brother of Jimmy (Etta) Nunn; also survived by nine grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 11 AM-12 noon at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Reverend Edward Jackson, Jr. officiating. Interment at Ridge Lawn Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. At the request of the family, there will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com