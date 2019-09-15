MUNSON, Ruth H. (Hawkins)

September 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William G. Munson; loving mother of Phyllis (Norman) Kwaizer, Bill (Marcy), Margie (late Richard) Ball and Rob Munson; dear grandmother of Norman (Anna), Katie (Steven), Chris, Mike, Holly (Joel), Josh (Jill), Hannah and Jake; great-grandmother of 11 and great-great-grandmother of one. All are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Deerhurst Presbyterian Church (257 Deerhurst Park Boulevard), on September 21st at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's memory to Deerhurst Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com