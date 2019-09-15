McCORMICK, Charles W.

McCORMICK - Charles W. Age 65, of Orchard Park, died September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Kim (nee Adanti) McCormick; father of Adam (Jasmine McGiveron) McCormick; son of Mary Agnes (nee Gebel) and the late Robert W. McCormick; brother of John McCormick, Edward McCormick, Beth Cade, Ellen Robbiano, Molly Zittle, Walt McCormick; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, September 20, 2019 from 1-4 pm at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main Str., Arcade. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to UNYTS, 4444 Bryant & Stratton Way, Williamsville, NY 14221 and Nine Lives Club, 3741 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell, NY 14219. Online condolences can be made at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.