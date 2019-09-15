MAYER, Felix E. "Fee"

Felix Eugene Mayer of Buffalo, entered into rest on September 8, 2019. Dear father of Vincent (Katie) Mayer and Christina Mayer; former husband of Carol Ann (Miceli) McTigue; brother of Rebecca Torres and the late Clara Mayer; uncle of Bene and Bert Torres. Fee was a lifelong jazz musician whose instruments included string and electric bass and guitar. He was predeceased by his parents, Alta and Ted Mayer, also prominent Buffalo musicians. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Felix's life at Trinity Episcopal Church at 371 Delaware Ave in Buffalo, on Saturday, October 5 at 10:30AM. Please share online condolences at

