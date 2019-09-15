MAURI, Donna R.

MAURI - Donna R. Passed away August 31, 2019 in Elderwood at Grand Island. She was predeceased by her husband of 36 years Cosimo Mauri in 2006, stepson Thomas Mauri, and brothers Harold and Richard Riddle. Donna is survived by her stepchildren Ronald (Maureen) Mauri, Susan (Louis) Maggiotto, Barbara (Gary) Shepard, Michael Mauri, and Mary (David) Kulak; fifteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren. Family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, September 18th at 9:30 AM in St. John the Baptist RC Church, 168 Chestnut St., Lockport where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM. Interment will be in Cold Springs Cemetery. Memorial donations to a hospice in your area would be appreciated by the family. Visit pruddenandkandt.com.