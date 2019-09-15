MARAS, Kevin R.

MARAS - Kevin R. It is with great sadness that the family of Kevin R. Maras, of Grand Island, announces his passing after a sudden and tragic car accident on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the age of 50 years. Kevin, a faithful servant of God, cherished and loving husband, number one Dad and family man, devoted son, brother, uncle and nephew, and selfless friend, touched countless lives as a leader in the children's ministry and on the executive board at One Church in Akron, NY. Kevin will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Heather, of almost 23 years; treasured daughters Sierra and Ashley Maras; parents Ronald and Nancy Maras; sister Anita (Brian) Re; aunt Cynthia (Joseph) Goia; mother-in-law Elizabeth Morrison; sister-in-law Jackie Morrison; brother-in-law Bob (Carmen) Morrison; and his nephews and nieces. Services will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Kevin will be gratefully accepted towards the family's medical expenses and can be sent to: Ronald Maras, 1715 Huth Rd., Grand Island, NY 14072.