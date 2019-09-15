Man 'critical' after driver swerves but still hits him in Niagara Falls

A 21-year-old man is in critical condition with multiple injuries after he was hit by a car on Walnut Avenue in Niagara Falls early Sunday morning, Niagara Falls police said.

Police reported that a 2006 Buick driven by a 30-year-old Niagara Falls man was driving west on Walnut at about 12:20 a.m. when he spotted the pedestrian in the road. The driver, who was not identified, told police he swerved right to avoid hitting the man, but still struck him as well as two trees.

Police, as well as the Niagara Falls Fire Department and AMR Ambulance, responded to the scene in the 1900 block, providing first aid to the victim. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and then transferred to Erie County Medical Center.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators from the Crash Management Team. Police urged any witnesses to call 286-4711 or 286-4563.